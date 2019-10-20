|
|
Mary Marie Elias, age 39, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her residence, of natural causes. She was born on April 16, 1980, in Erie, the daughter of Thomas W. Mills and Susan L. Elias both of Erie.
Mary enjoyed going to Club Erie through the Barber National Institute, being with her friends, and she enjoyed going on outings in the community.
She enjoyed listening to music, playing on her tablet, going to wrestling matches, and going to the movies.
Besides her parents, she is survived by one sister Tabatha Nelson (John) of Millcreek, one brother Spank "Bud" Elias of Erie, two nieces Alera Nelson-Elias and Amaiya Nelson, two nephews Tommie Elias, John Nelson, Jr. "Baby," and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Jesse B. Mills and Gladys D. Holston Mills, her uncle Jesse L. Mills, her aunt Macie L. Hill, and cousins Andrea McCullum, Tamika McClelland, and Jon George Dupree Tate.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019