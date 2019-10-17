|
Mary Nell Clanton Burton, 89, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 6, 1930, to the late Jeff and Minnie Dora Smith Clanton.
Mary Nell accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she played the piano, starting with the Young Adult and Junior Choir. She sang with the senior and mass choirs, the Clanton Sisters and the Starlight Singers. Mary Nell also played for Morning Star, Beautiful Zion, Eastside Church of God and Mount Pleasant. She was a member of the Women's Aglow. Mary Nell was a spiritual writer; her theme was "Think about It," which was circulated in church bulletins and tapes given to the sick and shut-ins. She loved to sing and listen to Christian music.
Mary Nell received her education in the public school system and worked at General Electric until her retirement.
She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, bowling, gardening, piano, organ and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Burton; one son, Douglas McGrew; four brothers, Arthur, Henry, Jeff, and Aaron Clanton; and four sisters, Zora, Camelia, Minnie, and Curtie Bell.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Oscar McGrew Jr. (Patricia); one sister, Carolyn Magee; three special nieces, whom she helped raise, Pamela Snow, Anna Jeffress (Guil) and Lanita Clanton; one Goddaughter, Rebekah "Nicole" Mooney; four grandchildren, Christopher and Billy McGrew, Kenyatta Brooks (Joseph), and Ebony Cameron; twenty-three great grandchildren; a special friend, Estelle Hamilton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th St., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Pastor Anthony G. Harris, eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019