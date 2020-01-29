|
|
Mary Newberry, age 46, of Erie, passed away on January 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital. She was born in Erie, January 19, 1974 to John Newberry and Gloria Prindle.
Mary was a kind-hearted, loving mother who was devoted to her children.
Mary is preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Newberry.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony Newberry, David Manus Jr., Zgiavonni Manus and a daughter, Mara Manus, all of Erie. In addition to her parents, Mary is further survived by her sisters, Andrea Newberry and Paula Newberry, nieces, Adarh Ring, and Emily Newberry, and nephews, Brandon Newberry, and Luke Slomski.
Private arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020