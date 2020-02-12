|
Westfield
Mary P. (Paschke) Cogliano, 91, of Westfield, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Oakview Assisted Living (Springhill) of Erie, Pa., following a brief illness.
Mary was born on January 18, 1929, in North East, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Beatty) Paschke.
She was raised in Fredonia, N.Y. and graduated from Fredonia High School and received her degree in Elementary Education from Fredonia State Teachers College. Mary had been a beloved elementary school teacher for over 30 years at Westfield Academy and Central School prior to her retirement in 1989. She also spent many summers at the Chautauqua Institution Women's Club as a hostess.
A well known Westfield resident, Mary had been a member of the Board of Directors of the Westfield YWCA and on the Board of Directors of the Resource Center. She was a faithful member of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Parish of Westfield and was a life member of the St. Dominic Altar and Rosary Society.
Mary enjoyed baking pies, needle point, sewing, reupholstering and cross stitch. She was a member of the Home Bureau and a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed spending time with family and caring for her grandchildren after her retirement. Mary and her sister Lucile shared a special bond and enjoyed various activities they referred to as "sister days."
Mary touched many lives and was loved by all. She had a quick wit that brought a smile to many, especially her caregivers who noted her consistently appreciative nature. Mary was a positive, accepting, and caring individual. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Carol A. (John III) Jablonski of Lakewood, N.Y., Sharon K. (Terry) DeTamble of Buffalo, N.Y. and Brenda J. (Jason) Backus of Westfield. Mary was the very proud grandmother of, Jenna (Dan O'Brien) Jablonski of Washington, D.C., Julia Jablonski of Lakewood, N.Y., Charlie Backus of Brooklyn, N.Y., Laura (Aaron Knight) Backus of Fredonia, N.Y., Hayden Backus of Westfield, N.Y., and Joseph DeTamble of Buffalo. She is further survived by her great-grandson, Aadrian Knight, and was expecting a great-granddaughter in April 2020. Also surviving are her sister and brother, Lucile Inwood and Bruce (Sandra) Paschke, both of Fredonia, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Dominic Cogliano, Jr., whom she married on August 11, 1951 and who passed away on November 10, 2005, as well as by her daughter, Helen Cogliano and her sister, Alice Mattson.
Mary's family is especially grateful to the kindness of Doctors Robert Geiger and Daniel Barbero of UPMC, Great Lakes Family Hospice of Erie, The Asbury Home Services and the exceptional nurses and aides who cared for Mary at Oakview Assisted Living.
Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton Street, in Westfield, N.Y., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 15 Union St., Westfield, N.Y. Private burial will be in St. James Cemetery.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation, 189 East Main Street, Westfield, NY 14787, or to The Joseph and Mary Cogliano Memorial Scholarship, which will be given to select WACS graduating seniors, c/o NCCF, 212 Lake Shore Drive West, Dunkirk, NY 14048.
