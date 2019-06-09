|
Mary Patricia McCallion Helsel (Patti) age 73, died April 7, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her daughter, Kelly Ann Helsel, age 48, passed away two weeks later on April 20, 2019.
Patti was born May 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Veiga McCallion.
Patti was a proud graduate of St. Patrick grade school and was a 1963 graduate of St. Benedict Academy. She was the co-owner of B & H Speed Shop with her husband George Helsel and worked there for many years.
Patti enjoyed stock car and boat racing and attending various car shows around town. She also enjoyed vacationing in Florida where she had made many friends throughout the years. She was a member of the Erie Yacht club and enjoyed going for "dinner and drinks" Patti was a member of LECOM and enjoyed attending the water classes. She loved to read, shop, and socialize with her many friends, especially her former classmates of SBA '63 lunches and Wednesday night horse racing.
Patti's long struggle with cancer and her positive attitude was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Helen McCallion; her husband George E. Helsel; her older sister, JoAnn Loftus, and her nephew, Mark Loftus.
Patti was survived at the time by her daughter Kelly Helsel, many cousins and friends and was a second grandmother to Madison and Sydney Ferraro, and Morgan Madura.
Kelly Helsel was born February 7, 1971 in Erie the daughter of the late George and Patti Helsel.
Kelly attended McDowell High School and had worked at the Garden Center and was known for her beautiful gardens and floral arrangements. Kelly also loved antiques and filled her home with beautiful family heirlooms. After leaving the Garden Center, she worked at Red Balloon Child Care before starting her own in-home daycare center where she provided excellent care for many kids throughout the years. She was also a caregiver for her grandparents and her aunt JoAnn before their deaths along with helping her mother, Patti with her illness.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, George and Patti Helsel.
She is survived by an uncle, many cousins, and friends; her nieces Madison and Sydney Ferraro and Morgan Madura; her special friend Chris Wetzel who was a great help to both Kelly and Patti, and her beloved Labs, Bo and Jax.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 E. 4th St., on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter or Because You Care in honor of Patti and Kelly's love for animals.
Arrangements are being handled by The Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
