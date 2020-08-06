Mary Pearson Kolb, 89, died peacefully at home, on August 2, 2020. Born in Erie, Pa., on February 17, 1931, Mary had a warmth and vitality that drew others to her. She cherished her relationships with others and lived a long, happy life surrounded by a circle of loving family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by Ron Kolb, her husband of 62 years and a brother, Richard Pearson, and is survived by her children, Laura Kolb (Bruce) and Tom Kolb (Jean), three grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlin and Abby, two nephews and many cousins.
Graduating in 1952 with a teaching degree from Wittenberg University, Mary moved to Cleveland, where she taught math and English at John Hay High School and also worked as a buyer for the Higbee Company. Mary met Ron as a Coast Guard officer, and after marrying in 1956, they enjoyed life as a young couple in Cleveland. After returning with Ron to Erie, Mary focused her energies on raising Laura and Tom.
Mary later served for several years as Director of Admissions/Academics at Erie Business Center until her retirement in 1995. Throughout her life, Mary was involved with many volunteer organizations. She was an honorary member of the Hamot Aid Society and she and Ron also hosted exchange students for several years through Rotary International. Well into her 80s, Mary was a member of two book clubs, garden clubs, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.).
Mary celebrated her Swedish lineage as a member of the Vasa Order, a Swedish heritage organization, and cherished her family history and traditions. She cherished her faith as well, and was an active member of Wayside Presbyterian Church.
Mary's joy in living and in being with family and friends was infectious. She possessed an innate capacity to appreciate life and others under any circumstances and infused her relationships and encounters with her generosity, easygoing nature, and humor.
Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 8th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Rd., Erie, Pa., with a Memorial Service to follow. Masks will be required and social distancing measures observed, however, the family understands that attending may pose challenges for many and we respect anyone's decision to join us in spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Hospice 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
