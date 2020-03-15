|
Mary Phillips Gore, age 69, of Erie, was called home to The Lord, after battling a long illness, on March 7, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Mary Inez Phillips Thompson, and John Clay.
Mary attended Carber Senior High School in Collins, Mississippi, and J.H. Thompson in Erie; she worked as an aide at the Council on Aging, in Vero Beach, Florida for many years. She was a member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Erie.
Mary confessed her life to Christ at an early age. Mary moved her family from Collins, Mississippi to Erie in the early seventies, and raised her family on her own. She joined the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member for many years, and was referred to as the "Mother of the church." She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Always longing to know more about her family. She enjoyed reading scripture, cooking, playing bingo, and going shopping. Many who knew Mary loved her wisdom, her sense of humor, her tenacity, and wit. She will be tremendously missed.
Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Veronica Leggett, a son, Raymond Phillips, and a sister, Glenola Durr.
Left to celebrate her life: her son, Alvin Leggett, and three daughters, Angela Leggett, Agela Leggett (Larry), and Alicia Roberts (Kory). She is further survived by a sister, Alice Stribling, of Gulf Port, Miss., a brother, Carles Johnson, of Erie, grandchildren, Lakita Leggett, Briauna Leggett, Trenton Person, Elijah Leggett, Renaja Poole, Olivia Phillips, Harmoni Morganfield, and Sharon Henry, two step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mary is survived by a special niece, Karen Fletcher, a special nephew, Harvey Stribling, and a special aunt, Katherine Phillips-Magee.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Saint Stephen's Lutheran Church 940 East 22nd St., Erie, Pa., from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. W. Owen Rhodes presiding. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Memorials may be made to: The , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to CORE 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020