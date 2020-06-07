Mary R. (Amendola) Lundstrom
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. (Amendola) Lundstrom, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on March 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Santo and Cecilia (Lauretta) Amendola.

She attended St. Patrick grade school and Central Tech high school concentrating in Merchandising. Mary was a member of St. Patrick church and the Erie Maennerchor auxiliary. She loved to travel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harry Lundstrom on December 4, 2000; a brother, Armand Amendola; a son, Martin Lundstrom on December 14, 2018; and a son-in-law, Roger Barton on June 1, 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Lundstrom) Barton; a daughter-in-law, Peg Lundstrom; a brother, Anthony Amendola; four grandchildren, Axel Lundstrom, wife Marissa, Autumn Lundstrom, Thomas Barton and Celia (Barton) Portenier, husband James; and nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Lilly; Skylar and Caydan; Harry and Hazel; Quinn, Althea and Jackson. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial in Calvary Cemetery were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved