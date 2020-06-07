Mary R. (Amendola) Lundstrom, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on March 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Santo and Cecilia (Lauretta) Amendola.
She attended St. Patrick grade school and Central Tech high school concentrating in Merchandising. Mary was a member of St. Patrick church and the Erie Maennerchor auxiliary. She loved to travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harry Lundstrom on December 4, 2000; a brother, Armand Amendola; a son, Martin Lundstrom on December 14, 2018; and a son-in-law, Roger Barton on June 1, 2014.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Lundstrom) Barton; a daughter-in-law, Peg Lundstrom; a brother, Anthony Amendola; four grandchildren, Axel Lundstrom, wife Marissa, Autumn Lundstrom, Thomas Barton and Celia (Barton) Portenier, husband James; and nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Lilly; Skylar and Caydan; Harry and Hazel; Quinn, Althea and Jackson. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial in Calvary Cemetery were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.