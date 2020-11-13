1/1
Mary Ras
1930 - 2020
Mary Ras, 90, of Erie, passed away at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 17, 1930 in Erie, to the late Michael and Phyllis Alberico, Mary attended Strong Vincent High School and worked at GE before marrying Ed Ras on May 23, 1953.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Madeline Aquillano.

Mary is survived by her children, Eddie Ras (Patti), Tina Malpiedi (Michael), and Cindy Ras; grandchildren, Nora Gerlach (Mitch), Dusty Ras (Cristina), Cory Malpiedi, Brian Ras (Celeste), Marlee Malpiedi, John Hoover and Dylan Malpiedi; great-grandchildren Griffin, Camryn and Cash Gerlach, Remmi, Vera, Eli, Armell and Arlo Ras; three brothers, Angelo, Mac and Dominic Alberico; and sisters-in-law, Claire Terella, Betty Duscisko. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nothing brought Mary more joy than cooking, baking, spending time on her patio, taking day trips, visiting Las Vegas, and entertaining her friends and family. If you had the pleasure of knowing or meeting Mary, you were likely to be her friend. Never afraid to strike a conversation or join a card game, Mary was always fun to be around.

Mary's family would like to extend special thanks to the Interim Hospice Team and all the family and friends who reached out with their support and wishes over the past few weeks.

Due to current COVID restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private, with a future celebration of life at a date to be determined. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of choice, Interim Hospice of Northwestern PA, 2633 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or just head up to the casino and play video poker in Mary's honor.

To her card club up in Heaven, deal her in!

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
