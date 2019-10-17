|
Mary Rebecca "Becky" Heintz Schuster-Shafer, age 70, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, at UPMC Hamot, on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1949, in Erie, Pa., to Gervase and Ruth (Weyand) Heintz.
A remarkable life of a remarkable woman lives on by any who met her. Becky courageously lived 50 years with Type I Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes).
Becky was educated at Blessed Sacrament Grade School, Villa Maria Academy High School, in the class of 1967, and Gannon.
She worked at WSEE-TV, and WJET-TV, Weislogel's, and Wegman's. She was known for her contagious laughter and fabulous smile.
Becky (named Minnie by her granddaughter) loved everything happy. Her favorites were: Minnie Mouse, the color of hot pink, peace signs, sunflowers, rainbows and penguins. She was President of the Erie Playhouse Auxiliary and involved in many church activities. Along with her uncanny ability to tan and remain tanned, she loved the sun and the warmth it brought. She would work outside, and in later years, would bask in the sunshine on the Fairview Manor porch.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Heintz, who died in 1999.
She is survived by her loving and faithful daughter, Jennifer Schuster (fiancé, Dean) and the extra joyful spark of granddaughter, Emma Chaffee (fiancé, Todd). Her beloved sister, Mary Ann White, also survives. She is also survived by nephews, Vedder Todd, (Elizabeth) White, and Dr. Ryan (Susan) White and niece, Kara (Geoff) Gerko. Great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins also survive.
Friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18th, and are invited to attend her funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday, October 19th at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
"PEACE, Love BECKY"
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019