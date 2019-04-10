|
Mary Renz Anderson, 66, passed away on March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Erie, Pa., on August 7, 1952, daughter of the late Dr. Robert T. Renz and Helen Doyle Renz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Anderson.
A graduate of Mercyhurst Preparatory School in 1970, Mary received an associate's degree from Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. in 1972, and then worked at Associated Clinical Labs for many years until she started her family. As a young woman, she volunteered for the Erie Philharmonic, and was an avid skier and an amazing dancer who loved a good party. Mary worked tirelessly to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and supported the programs and activities at The Achievement Center. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend who brought kindness and unconditional love to everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughter Emily (Anderson) Kaplan and her husband Randy Kaplan, her granddaughter Elliot Sarah Kaplan, of Lexington S.C., her sisters Carol Renz Blake, husband Dr. Jeffery I. Blake of Erie, and Lisa M. Renz of Marblehead, Mass., her former husband John H. Anderson of Erie, and her five nieces, three nephews-in-law and two grandnieces.
Friends may call on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and may attend a prayer service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Achievement Center, 4950 W. 23rd St., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Apr. 10 to May 10, 2019