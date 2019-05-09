Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:00 PM
North East V.F.W. Post 4789
28 Vine Street
North East, PA
View Map
Mary (Ritter) Steele


Mary (Ritter) Steele


1954 - 2019
Mary (Ritter) Steele Obituary
Mary (Ritter) Steele, age 64, of North East, died on April 19, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born on August 6, 1954, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph and Frances Ritter.

After attending Harbor Creek High School, Mary was employed by Delhurst Country Inn, Better Baked Foods, Lakeview Country Club, and GTE Phone. She was a member of the North East V.F.W. Post 4789 and enjoyed swimming, camping, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Aaliyah Dillen Steele.

She is survived by her children, Stacey Maille (Stan) of North East, Joseph Steele of North East, and Randi Steele of North East; her husband, Randy Steele; a sister, Lou Ann Jelley (David) of North East; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; godchildren, Kristen Kelley and William Kelley Jr. of Erie; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the North East V.F.W. Post 4789, 28 Vine Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019
