Mary Sue Schlabach, Milledgeville Road, Cohranton (Deer Creek Township), passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday evening, February 23, 2020, following a courageous six-month battle with cancer. She was 75.
Mary Sue was born in Hadley Pa, on July 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Ervin C. and Nancy (Yoder) Wengerd.
On September 26, 1963, she married the Oscar H. Schlabach who had preceded her in death on May 20, 2014.
She was a homemaker and along with her husband and family had served for 12 years as missionaries in Paraguay, South America. Mary Sue enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. She is remembered by her family for being a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Pilgrim Fellowship Mennonite Church. Every single day, Mary Sue received input from her family and friends, who wished her well and boosted her spirits, Mary Sue was grateful for the words of encouragement that she received.
She is survived by seven sons, Lamar (Rosa) Schlabach of Middleburg, Pa., Walter (Estela) Schlabach of Paraguay, South America, Ervin (Laura) Schlabach of Hadley, Tim (Joanna) Schlabach of Cochranton, Paul Schlabach of Erie, Martin (Kristina) Schlabach of Cochranton and Joseph (Naomi) Schlabach of Cochranton, four daughters, Ruth (Carlos) Garcete of Sugar Creek, Ohio, Rachel (David) Bonnett of Hadley, Martha (David) Peachey of Belleville and Nancy (Jonas) Coblentz of Victor, Montana, three sisters, Martha Schlabach of Paraguay, South America, Fannie (Virgil) Kanagy, of Blackville, S.C., and Keturah (Scott) Jones, of Guthrie, Ky., five brothers, Wallace (Lydia Ann) Wengerd, of Wagoner, S.C., John (Linda) Wengerd, of Cochranton, Ervin (Loretta) Wengerd, Jr., of Wagoner, S.C., Reuben (Sally) Wengerd, of Wagoner, S.C. and Martin (Barbara) Wengerd, of Hadley, 40 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Titus Schlabach, and one brother, Lewis Wengerd
The funeral service will be held at the Pleasantview Conservative Mennonite Church, 3488 County Line Road, Cochranton on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with ministers Jonas Coblentz, Mose Troyer, Thomas Schlabach and Daniel Beiler officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Pilgrim Fellowship Church Cemetery, Deer Creek Township. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and may share memories and condolences online at www.snyderfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2020