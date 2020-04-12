|
Sue Turowski passed away April 5th, the way she wanted to: asleep in her bed with her dog by her side. She battled the complications of several major strokes for many years.
She was born May 13, 1940, in Warren, Pa., to John Walter "Bubby" and Mary Hartnett.
After graduating Warren High School in 1958, she attended the nursing program at St. Vincent Hospital. She subsequently worked at St. Vincent as a pediatric registered nurse for more than 30 years and enjoyed her retirement.
She is survived by brother Patrick Michael Hartnett and sister-in-law Chris Hartnett children Eric and Sean Turowski, Kirsty Bross and their spouses, niece Heather Hartnett, grandchildren Jeremy Burroughs and Marlee and Sami Jo Turowski, and many great-grandchildren.
Sue was a voracious reader, an award-winning vocalist, Steelers fan, and a history buff with special interest in the Civil War and local pre-Columbian civilizations. She amassed a large collection of arrowheads and other artifacts.
Fluent in sarcasm, and possessed of a darker sense of humor, Sue dedicated her life to the health and wellbeing of children. She will be missed.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to charity. Services are by Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020