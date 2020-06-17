Mary V. Mitchell of Waterford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1941 in Washington, Pa., the daughter of Ollie and Virginia McCartney.
Mary had several jobs during her lifetime, but none was as rewarding to her as being a housewife and mother.
She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion and the Moose Club, and she had the "gift of gab" and a contagious laugh. Mary never met a person with whom she couldn't share a conversation. She enjoyed thrift shopping and gathering with family and friends, and she had a memorable personality.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by siblings, Margarite Engel and Lisa McCartney; and nephew Jeff Finch.
Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Paul (Stub) Mitchell; her five children: Vickey Muenz, Jake (Lisa) Muenz of Ohio, Bill (Colleen) Muenz, Tod Lavery and Tom Lavery; two step children: Lori (Dave) Anthony and William (Jen) Mitchell; grandchildren: Jacob, Jesse, Jolene, Jude, and Jamie Muenz, Marlene and Billy Muenz, Jackie (Anthony) Moore and Victoria Lavery; and several great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Clara (Finch) Del Porto and Ollie McCartney III; sister-in-law Annette Fox; nieces: Kim Finch and Sherri (Mike) Porter; and several more nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services are being handled by Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, PO Box 944, Waterford, PA 16441.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.