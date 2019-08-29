|
Mary V. (Jerman) O'Hara, age 96, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born April 6, 1923, in Erie, the daughter of the late George and Loretta Crocoll Jerman.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she had worked in the office of Erie's General Electric and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She loved following the activities of her 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and family events were especially important to her.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy J. O'Hara who died in 1997; a grandson, Bobby Hodges; and a brother, Thomas Jerman.
Mary is survived by her seven children, Daniel O'Hara (Linda) of Cape Coral, Fla. and Erie, Michael O'Hara (Karla) of Nashua, N.H., Nancy Wiertal (Larry) of Manteca, Calif., Judy Hodges (Robert) of Erie, Eileen O'Shea (Robert Wagner) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Karen Simmons (Bill) of Erie and Susan Wagner (David) of Julian, Calif. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Creek Healthcare & Rehab, especially Renee, for the wonderful care and compassion shown to their mother during her stay there.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019