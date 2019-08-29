Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary OHara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. (Jerman) OHara


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary V. (Jerman) OHara Obituary
Mary V. (Jerman) O'Hara, age 96, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born April 6, 1923, in Erie, the daughter of the late George and Loretta Crocoll Jerman.

A lifelong resident of Erie, she had worked in the office of Erie's General Electric and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She loved following the activities of her 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and family events were especially important to her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy J. O'Hara who died in 1997; a grandson, Bobby Hodges; and a brother, Thomas Jerman.

Mary is survived by her seven children, Daniel O'Hara (Linda) of Cape Coral, Fla. and Erie, Michael O'Hara (Karla) of Nashua, N.H., Nancy Wiertal (Larry) of Manteca, Calif., Judy Hodges (Robert) of Erie, Eileen O'Shea (Robert Wagner) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Karen Simmons (Bill) of Erie and Susan Wagner (David) of Julian, Calif. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Creek Healthcare & Rehab, especially Renee, for the wonderful care and compassion shown to their mother during her stay there.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now