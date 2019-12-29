|
Mary (Hovanec) Wheaton, 90, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 7, 1929 in Commodore, Pa., daughter of the late John and Mary (Hvozda) Hovanec.
Mary was employed as a telephone operator at Hamot Medical Center of 25 ½ years, retiring in 1996. She was a founding and active member of the First Spiritualist Church of Erie. She loved traveling and spending time with family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claire "Patt" Patterson; daughters, Alice Jean Kinnear and Deborah Ann Smith; and siblings, John, George, Wash, Michael, and Joseph Hovanec, Ann Sapp, Margaret Zultanky, Veronica Elizabeth Lutch and Helen Skundrich.
She is survived by her son, David Patterson (Kimi); daughters, Davida Von and Ann Griesacker (Rob); brother, Alex Hovanec (April); dearest friend, Pat Mickel; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family, with arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard.
