Maryann P. Foster, 73 of Erie, Pa., passed away on November 3, 2020. Born in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Taylor.
Maryann was very artistic who enjoyed making beautiful beach glass jewelry, magnets and sculptures. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening as well as reading a good book, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with Charlie who adored her and referred to her as Momma D.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years David J. Foster.
She is survived by her son Derek J. Foster fiancé Amanda and Charlie of Erie. She will be further missed by her sister Patty Kort, nieces Sherrie and Holly, as well as lifelong good friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
Maryann requested no service or flowers. Donations in Maryann's name can be made to your favorite charity
. Arrangements were handled by the Duskas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
