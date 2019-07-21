|
Maryann Stachewicz, age 67, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born in Erie on March 22, 1952, daughter of the late Edward and Harriet Konopka Stachewicz.
Maryann was a 1970 graduate of Academy High School.
Maryann is survived by her children, Jessica Wolfe (Nic), Jennifer Snyder (Jon), and Jon Skelton; grandchildren, Benjamin, Rowan, and Camryn Wolfe, Hailey, Aubrey and Ellsey Snyder, and Jonathan and Jamen Skelton; siblings, Helen Kerner, Margaret "Peggi" McCall, Edward Stachewicz, and Henry "Hank" Oldach (Dorothy); former husband, Jon Skelton; sister-in-law, Diane Johns; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Betsy DeForce, Raymond Oldach, Ronald, Chester, and Thomas Deptula, and Russell Stachewicz.
Maryann's family wants to thank all those who cared for and loved Maryann throughout the many stages of her life.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 5 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019