Maryanna F. Kaczenski Kleiner, age 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Erie, on February 25, 1938, daughter of the late John and Charlotte (Kuklinski) Kaczenski.
Maryanna was a member of the first graduating class of the "new" St. Benedict Academy. She was previously employed by Zurn Industries and Hamot Medical Center in the department of urology. More recently, Maryanna was employed in the medical practice of Dr. Floyd Csir, having retired as office manager.
She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus R.C. Church where she was a member of the parish Mom's Club, having served as a past president. While raising her family, she had also been active with Boys Baseball of Erie. Maryanna enjoyed baking and was known for the thousands of cake eggs she lovingly made every Easter. Her greatest joy was in the care of her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Robert Kaczenski; two infant twin daughters; an infant grandson, Charles John Schley; and a sister-in-law, Maryann Kaczenski.
Survivors include her four children, Joseph Kleiner, John Kleiner, Jim Kleiner and Mary Jo Schley; five grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Mackenzie, Dylan and Ashlyn; a sister-in-law, Gloria Kaczenski; the entirety of the extended Kaczenski Family; and dear family friends, the Junkin Family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A prayer service will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 10 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, Maryanna will be laid to rest at Trinity Cemetery, next to her beloved parents. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James School, 2602 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
