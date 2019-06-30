MaryBeth Poux died unexpectedly yet peacefully, in Wellspan York Hospital, on June 27th, 2019, in York, Pa. at the age of 63.



MaryBeth is survived by her sister Anne Poux of Erie, Pa., niece Jessica Smith (Erie, Pa.), nephews Austin Smith (Erie, Pa.), Matthew Lechtner (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Andrew Lechtner (Erie, Pa.), sister-in-law Frani Lechtner (Erie, Pa.), aunts Catherine Barry (Meadville), Gerry Poux, (Frenchtown), Clare Hall, (Grand Rapids, Mich.), along with several cousins, and MaryBeth's dear friends DeAnna Thornock and Chuck Emerson (Dover, Pa.) and valued friends and coworkers.



She was preceded in death by her father William Poux, her mother Geraldine Poux, her sisters Jeanne Poux, Debbie Poux and her brother John Poux. MaryBeth is now reunited with them. May they all rest in peace.



Born on March 7th, 1956, in Meadville, Pa. MaryBeth grew up in Erie, Pa.



She graduated from McDowell High School in 1975. In 1981, MaryBeth joined the U.S. Navy and was a Hospital Corpsman serving her country for five years. In 1990, she went to work for the United States as a civilian and served through the years for the Department of Agriculture, Department of the Interior National Park Service, Department of Army, Department of Defense and ended her career with the Department of Army. As an Administrative Assistant, MaryBeth assisted civilian and military personnel with travel (mostly through Europe) arrangements and general administrative duties. She supported various locations such as New Cumberland, Pa. and Huntsville, Ala.



MaryBeth was an animal lover and rescued many. Her kind heart and generosity were as big as the sky. She will be sorely missed.



There will be a Celebration of Life for MaryBeth in Erie, Pa. and York, Pa. at a future date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the animal .



The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019