Maryellen Knauer Sullivan, 94, finally rested on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 warmed by the rays of the Erie sunset, and holding the hands of her loving children.
"Nana" is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Neal R. Sullivan, daughter Bridget M [Tim] Allburn, sons Sean T. (Terry) Sullivan and Terence C. (sidekick Jack) Sullivan. Nana leaves her cherished grandchildren Ciar, Nicholas (Rachel), Alaina (Vince), Emily (Jason), Trevor (Carly), and Patrick.
Nana will be missed by sister-in-law, Patricia Meldon and numerous incredibly special nieces, nephews, friends and countless others who were touched by her life.
She was always delighted to run into former students from St. Benedict and Villa Maria Academy where she had taught business.
Nana loved to sit in the sun, play bridge, knit, smock, and create beautiful clothing from her favorite "VOGUE" patterns. Nana was a spectacular cook and you really missed out if you have never had a slice of "Nana's Chocolate Vinegar Cake" made famous by Alaina!
But, Nana's real claim to fame was the infinite love she provided her children; and the endless love, affection, time and learning she gave to and received from all of her grandchildren. Nana lived for the Holiday household "chaos" when every single one of us was able to be together, waiting five hours to finally eat dinner!
Nana, we love you and will miss you every single day, especially every Sunny Day!!
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the wonderful supportive staff at Sarah Reed and to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital, VNA and Home Instead who have helped us over the past few months.
Due to the current situation a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Cathedral at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please consider a Memorial to the Barber National Institute, St. Peter Cathedral or Sarah Reed Senior Living.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020