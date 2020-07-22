MaryKay Christina (Stumpo) Guinn, 65, of Orion, Mich., formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on December 10, 1954, a daughter of the late, Anthony and Constance (Hart) Stumpo.
MaryKay was a graduate (class of 1972) of Strong Vincent High School. Captain on twirling team. She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. MaryKay loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, loved watching the Detroit Tigers, and Donald Trump rallies, listening to Rush Limbaugh, boating, and playing cards. She was well known for throwing huge parties for her family and friends.
MaryKay was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Guinn, and her son, Nicholas James Helmer.
She is survived by her children, Donald Barnes III (Jaimie Grochulski), Bryan Barnes (Kim McCafferty), and James and Connie Guinn, Joseph and Mary Guinn, Charley Guinn, Cherri Froyland, Cathy Pender, Christine and Dave Iler, grandchildren, Donald Barnes IV, Brett Anthony, Alexandra (Bradney) and Omar Miles, Sophia Barnes, Brandon Guinn, Joseph Guinn III, Joseph McCafferty, and Carly McCafferty, great-grandchildren, Kacen Barnes, Nicholas Anthony, Gabriella Miles, Faith Miles, Ivy Miles, Truth Miles, and Owen McCafferty, siblings, Robert Stumpo, Enrico Stumpo, Laura McIntyre (Craig), Elodia Proper, Frank Stumpo, Rosanne Bliss (James), and Christina Hipple (James Gelletta), aunt, Mary Ann Pattison, and cousins, Lisa and Linda Franz, and Carol and Art Franz and family. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trump 2020 at www.donaldjtrump.com
"Where we go one we go all."
.