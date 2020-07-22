1/1
MaryKay Christina (Stumpo) Guinn
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryKay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaryKay Christina (Stumpo) Guinn, 65, of Orion, Mich., formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on December 10, 1954, a daughter of the late, Anthony and Constance (Hart) Stumpo.

MaryKay was a graduate (class of 1972) of Strong Vincent High School. Captain on twirling team. She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. MaryKay loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, loved watching the Detroit Tigers, and Donald Trump rallies, listening to Rush Limbaugh, boating, and playing cards. She was well known for throwing huge parties for her family and friends.

MaryKay was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Guinn, and her son, Nicholas James Helmer.

She is survived by her children, Donald Barnes III (Jaimie Grochulski), Bryan Barnes (Kim McCafferty), and James and Connie Guinn, Joseph and Mary Guinn, Charley Guinn, Cherri Froyland, Cathy Pender, Christine and Dave Iler, grandchildren, Donald Barnes IV, Brett Anthony, Alexandra (Bradney) and Omar Miles, Sophia Barnes, Brandon Guinn, Joseph Guinn III, Joseph McCafferty, and Carly McCafferty, great-grandchildren, Kacen Barnes, Nicholas Anthony, Gabriella Miles, Faith Miles, Ivy Miles, Truth Miles, and Owen McCafferty, siblings, Robert Stumpo, Enrico Stumpo, Laura McIntyre (Craig), Elodia Proper, Frank Stumpo, Rosanne Bliss (James), and Christina Hipple (James Gelletta), aunt, Mary Ann Pattison, and cousins, Lisa and Linda Franz, and Carol and Art Franz and family. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Friends may call on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trump 2020 at www.donaldjtrump.com.

"Where we go one we go all."

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
We are sorry to hear about the passing of MaryKay. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Greene Family
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Mary, you were a good girl, I wish I'd known you better. I knew you thru your brother Bob. I hope you are at peace now. I pray your family is comforted by the Good Lord. Peace be with you.
George Becker 2
Classmate
July 22, 2020
We have been good friends for 50 years and I will miss you kiddo, our birthday calls to each other. And most of all your wonderful laugh. RIP
Paul Majeroni
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved