MaryLou Mezzacapo (Renzi) Lewis, 86, of North East, formerly of Erie, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, in the company of her loving family. She was born December 16, 1933, in Erie, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Botch Mezzacapo.
MaryLou attended East High School. She worked at the Lawrence Hotel, Erie Maennerchor Club, and American Meter before retiring from GE after 23 years of service.
MaryLou was previously married to the late Albert F. Renzi and together they had five children. They enjoyed the many neighborhood social clubs in Erie, and she was a lifetime member of the Sunflower Club. She also enjoyed boating and fishing with friends on the bay and lake, loved to cook and bake for everyone, and is most famous for her Texas sheet cake.
Marylou was very close to her four sisters, speaking nearly every morning, and she looked forward to visiting and attending family gatherings. In her retirement years, Marylou enjoyed her freedom going to bingo and the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed getting together with her family and friends for a serious game of cards during the holidays.
In addition to her parents and former husbands, Albert F. Renzi and Richard R. Lewis, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Renzi; three brothers, Thomas, Frank and Daniel Mezzacapo; sister, Dorothy Fay; grandson, Dominic Renzi; and great-grandson, Anthony Renzi.
She is survived by her daughter, Darcie Bailey (John) of North East; three sons, Albert Renzi (Nancy), Michael Renzi, and Mark Renzi, all of Erie; daughter-in-law, Nan Renzi of Columbus, Ohio; three sisters, Carol Hammer of Millcreek, Annette Johnson (Robert) of Erie, and Diane Schellang (Jerry) of Girard; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5:30 p.m. Inurnment will be private in Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Achievement Center, 4950 West 23rd St., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2020