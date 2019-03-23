Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew Orsini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew J. Orsini


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mathew J. Orsini Obituary
Mathew J. Orsini, age 19, of Waterford, passed away from a long-extended heart condition on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 25, 1999.

Mathew was a proud graduate of Abraxas in 2017. He enjoyed working on cars and rap music. He was very good with his hands and wanted to be a carpenter. Mathew liked to work on home projects with his father. He loved spending time with his family and friends and treasured his nieces and nephew.

Mathew is lovingly survived by his parents, Dawn Brown and Robert Chance; a baby daughter, Olivia Michelle, soon to be born; five brothers, Kyler and Trent Chance, and Robert, Anthony, and Joseph Orsini; four sisters, Ann Orsini, and Miranda, Alexis, and Anna Chance; paternal grandmother, Alice Orsini; maternal grandmother, Anna Brown; two nieces, Melanie Korn, and Maci Miles; one nephew, Alaric Miles; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lucas Danowski, of Grace to Grace Ministries. Interment will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now