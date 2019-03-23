|
Mathew J. Orsini, age 19, of Waterford, passed away from a long-extended heart condition on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 25, 1999.
Mathew was a proud graduate of Abraxas in 2017. He enjoyed working on cars and rap music. He was very good with his hands and wanted to be a carpenter. Mathew liked to work on home projects with his father. He loved spending time with his family and friends and treasured his nieces and nephew.
Mathew is lovingly survived by his parents, Dawn Brown and Robert Chance; a baby daughter, Olivia Michelle, soon to be born; five brothers, Kyler and Trent Chance, and Robert, Anthony, and Joseph Orsini; four sisters, Ann Orsini, and Miranda, Alexis, and Anna Chance; paternal grandmother, Alice Orsini; maternal grandmother, Anna Brown; two nieces, Melanie Korn, and Maci Miles; one nephew, Alaric Miles; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lucas Danowski, of Grace to Grace Ministries. Interment will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019