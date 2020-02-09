|
|
Mathie Presley, Sr., age 60, of Erie, passed away at Twinbrook Rehabilitation Center on February 4, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1959 to the late June Presley Sr. and Carleen (Heidelberg) Presley.
Mathie attended East High School, class of 1979. He was an avid fisherman, loved to spend time on Presque Isle and enjoyed cooking and playing cards. Mathie was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan, loved his children, grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. Mathie was a good friend, who would always lend a hand to any project someone was working on.
Mathie is preceded in death by his father, June Presley Sr.
Mathie is survived by his mother, Carleen (Heidelberg) Presley, his children, Adrianne Mathiena, Mathie Jr. (Tiffany) of Erie, and Shirah Presley; nine grandchildren, Kenyon, Zane, Kade, Keyanna, Tamaria, Deshaun, Aliza, Mathie III and Ivy. He is further survived by his siblings, Clarence Heidelberg (Howynn), June Presley Jr. (Frederick, Md.), Cameron Presley (Felicia), Gary Presley (Killeen, Texas), Dewayne Presley, Bryant Presley (Charlotte, N.C.), Carla Presley, Melissa Bader (Matthew) (Palm Harbor, Fla.), uncles and aunts Dr. Vernon Dobbs (Fairview, Pa.), Charles Heidelberg (Regina), Annie Stewart (Brown Deer, Wisc.) Charles Brewton, Jean Heidelberg (Brown Deer, Wisc.), Lucille Brewton and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family Monday, February 10, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m., at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Send condolences to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020