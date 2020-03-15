|
|
Matilda E. "Tillie" Kraus, age 85, of Millcreek, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Manchester Commons. Born in Erie on January 8, 1935 she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Celia (DeLuca) Presta.
Tillie graduated from Millcreek High School and worked at Millcreek Electric as a secretary before raising her family. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church, a member of the Rosary Altar society, and a frequent volunteer in the OLP School cafeteria. She enjoyed cutting the lawn, baking, making homemade noodles, as well as picking apples and tomatoes. She routinely walked every day. Tillie took great pride and joy in attending the events and activities of her granddaughters.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Presta, wife Pat, and Louis Presta; and a sister, Rosemary Tripodi.
Survivors include her husband, Victor G. Kraus; two sons, Ray Kraus, wife Lisa, and David Kraus, wife Brenda; two granddaughters, Lauren and Megan Kraus; a sister, Theresa Greco, husband Michael; a sister-in-law, Barb Presta; two aunts, Sr. Natalie DeLuca, M.H.S.H. and Rose DeLuca; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020