|
|
Matthew D. Braine, age 64, of Greenfield Township, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on April 23, 1955.
Matthew attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel grade school and McDowell High School. He was a jack of all trades, especially in the automotive field. Matthew was a collector racecar enthusiast. He enjoyed racing at Eriez Speedway and watching NASCAR with his son and grandson. Matthew liked to garden, raising prize garlic most of his life. He had a lifetime green thumb and shared with all.
Matthew is survived by three children, Matthew Braine, Jr., Kimberly and Dakota Braine; one grandson, Kaden Braine; his mother, Carmella Braine; friend and mother of Matthew Jr., Michelle Rotunda Eisert; and three brothers, Thomas J. Braine Jr. (Christine), Richard Braine (Karen Zielinski), and Gregory Braine (Brenda); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Braine, Sr.; his sister-in-law, Wendy Braine; one niece, Christy Braine; and one great-nephew, Christopher Braine.
Matthew's family would like to thank the nurses and aides from LECOM Hospice for the outstanding care extended to him.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at the chapel at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 19, 2019