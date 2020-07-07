Matthew D. Enders, a native of Girard, Pa., died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Burton Health Center, Burton, Ohio, after an extended illness.
He was born in Meadville, Pa., on November 16, 1940, son of the late Peter F. and Mildred Swaney Endres, who predeceased him.
Matt graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard in 1958. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Gannon College in 1962 and pursued graduate studies in geology at Allegheny College. Matt taught high school science at Rowe High School in Conneaut, Ohio and at East High School in Erie for many years. Matthew was a long-time resident of the Burton Health Center where he was beloved by all of the staff.
Surviving are his brothers Attorney John Enders (Bonnie) of Erie and Patrick Enders, M.D. (Jackie) of Novelty, Ohio, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home in Girard. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be no calling hours and private burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Fairview.
A Memorial Service in honor of Matthew will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 101 Olin Avenue, Girard, PA 16417, or International OCD Foundation, P.O. Box 961029, Boston, MA 02196.
