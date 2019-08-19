|
Matthew Douglas Scheppner, age 63, of Erie, passed away August 18, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born December 21, 1955, the son of the late Donald and Marilyn Scheppner.
Matt graduated from Cathedral Prep with a full basketball scholarship to Slippery Rock University, where he graduated with a degree in Forestry. He worked for many years at Dispatch Printing, and most recently for Clover Industries, from where he retired. Matt was an avid basketball and tennis player and an all-around outdoor enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Rick Allgeier, his beloved partner, Gae Campbell and his beloved dogs, Bud and Flavel.
Matt is survived by his siblings, Nancy Kontis, Deborah Bender, Greg Scheppner, Janice Pollock (Kent), Dave Scheppner (Gina), Valerie Tyrell (Chris) and John Scheppner (Julie), and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Vincent Allegheny Health Network and the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for taking such good care of their brother, Matt.
According to Matt's wishes, no calling hours will be observed and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
