Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
Matthew Eugene Neal Cottrell Obituary
Matthew Eugene Neal Cottrell came into this world on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Although he was only with us for an hour, he will forever be with us in our hearts.

He is the son of Jonathan Smith and Hannah Cottrell, both of Cranesville. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Jason and Elizabeth Cottrell, paternal grandmother, Tammy Smith, four aunts, Krystal Smith, Rebecca Benson, Raeann Taylor, Meredith Cottrell, and a cousin, Axel.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roger Smith, and a great-aunt, Stephanie Cottrell.

Matthew, you have received your wings, may you fly with the angels and always watch over us. We love you.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 7 p.m. Burial will be private, by the family. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019
