1/
Matthew G. Pipich
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew G. Pipich, 86, formerly of Erie and Girard, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born on December 15, 1933, in Millvale, Allegheny County, a son to the late Thomas and Clara (Dekanic) Pipich.

Matthew graduated from Washington High School in Washington, PA in 1951. Following high school he was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and deployed to Germany where he served in the Occupation forces with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the Occupation Medal of Germany, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1955.

Upon his return home to Millvale, Matthew studied at Allegheny Technical Institute. He worked as a computer technician, installing and repairing computers for various companies including Univac, RCA, and most recently Doctor Wang Laboratories. After his retirement he enjoyed his time golfing three days a week. Matthew also liked to fish in Lake Erie with friend Bob Bensur and loved to hunt with friends.

In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Jean Watson, a daughter-in-law, Sheila D. (Tomkins) Pipich and ten sisters and brothers.

Matthew is survived by his son, Mark T. Pipich of North Augusta, S.C.; two grandchildren, sister, Mary Pockey of Prince Frederick, Md., and his beloved companion, Kathy D'Aurora of Girard along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, "Helping Our Nations Heroes and Their Families," online at fisherhouse.org

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved