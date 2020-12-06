Matthew G. Pipich, 86, formerly of Erie and Girard, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
He was born on December 15, 1933, in Millvale, Allegheny County, a son to the late Thomas and Clara (Dekanic) Pipich.
Matthew graduated from Washington High School in Washington, PA in 1951. Following high school he was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and deployed to Germany where he served in the Occupation forces with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the Occupation Medal of Germany, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Upon his return home to Millvale, Matthew studied at Allegheny Technical Institute. He worked as a computer technician, installing and repairing computers for various companies including Univac, RCA, and most recently Doctor Wang Laboratories. After his retirement he enjoyed his time golfing three days a week. Matthew also liked to fish in Lake Erie with friend Bob Bensur and loved to hunt with friends.
In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Jean Watson, a daughter-in-law, Sheila D. (Tomkins) Pipich and ten sisters and brothers.
Matthew is survived by his son, Mark T. Pipich of North Augusta, S.C.; two grandchildren, sister, Mary Pockey of Prince Frederick, Md., and his beloved companion, Kathy D'Aurora of Girard along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, "Helping Our Nations Heroes and Their Families," online at fisherhouse.org
