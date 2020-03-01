|
Matthew J. Creaton, age 35, loving son, father, brother, and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on January 2, 1985, to Joseph Creaton and Janice (Perry) Creaton.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary (Roney) Perry, Shirley (Seibert) and John Roush, and James Creaton.
Matthew had a passion and knowledge for cars and a great love for his family. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Dingo.
He is survived by his son, the love of his life, Zachary. In addition to his parents, Matthew will be lovingly and forever missed by his sisters, Ashley (Doug) Wyrich and Lindsey (Bill) Splitstone, and his grandfather, Richard "Bump" Perry. He was a dedicated uncle to Whitney, Sierra, Phoenix, Colin, Logan, Akadian, and Xavier. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 W. 38th St., Erie. Burial will be private at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020