Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
ReaLife Assembly of God
3902 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Creaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Creaton


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew J. Creaton Obituary
Matthew J. Creaton, age 35, loving son, father, brother, and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on January 2, 1985, to Joseph Creaton and Janice (Perry) Creaton.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary (Roney) Perry, Shirley (Seibert) and John Roush, and James Creaton.

Matthew had a passion and knowledge for cars and a great love for his family. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Dingo.

He is survived by his son, the love of his life, Zachary. In addition to his parents, Matthew will be lovingly and forever missed by his sisters, Ashley (Doug) Wyrich and Lindsey (Bill) Splitstone, and his grandfather, Richard "Bump" Perry. He was a dedicated uncle to Whitney, Sierra, Phoenix, Colin, Logan, Akadian, and Xavier. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 W. 38th St., Erie. Burial will be private at Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -