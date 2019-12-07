|
Matthew J. Gottschling, 21, of Greene Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Erie on October 22, 1998, a son of Robert and Tammy Lynne Ward Gottschling.
Matt graduated from Iroquois High School and was a current student at Penn State Behrend. He was a keyholder at GameStop and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church during his formative years. He was an organizer, and host, of the Smash Brothers Tournaments and enjoyed technology and building computers. Most important to him was his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jeffrey Lynn Ward; his paternal grandmother, Sandy Gottschling; his paternal grandfather, Robert J. Gottschling; and his uncle, Brian Milliman.
In addition to his parents, survivors include one sister, Allison Gottschling at home; one brother, Andrew Gottschling of Erie; his maternal grandmother, Diana Cichetti Ward of Mayville, N.Y.; his paternal grandmother, Roberta Vient Gottschling of Greene Twp.; his beloved cousins, Raegan Ward, Nathan and Brynn Engdahl, Sydney Milliman, Cameron and Charlotte Ward, Leah and Adam Gottschling, and Rachel, Ryan, Nick, and Ben Javens; and many aunts, uncles, and beloved friends.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Monday at 12:45 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019