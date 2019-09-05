Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Sloan


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew J. Sloan Obituary
Matthew J. Sloan, 36, formerly of Edinboro, and now of Lake City, died unexpectedly, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home, due to a heart complication.

He was born on September 8, 1982, in Erie, a son of Laura J. (Hobbs) Sloan of Girard and Daniel F. Sloan (Denise) of Edinboro.

Matt attended school at General McLane. Following high school, he attended Job Corps in Allegheny County, where he worked with heavy equipment operation. He had worked locally for J. Thomas Tree Service, Chiver's Construction, Lake City Paint, and A. Duchini, Inc.

He enjoyed 4-wheelers, his motorcycle, and working on cars. He especially enjoyed his family and extended family, even taking time to love the little ones.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which in addition to his parents, include his son, Gage Matthew Sloan; daughter, Lilliana M. Keefer; his companion, Carolynn M. Keefer; a sister, Crystal M. Saunders (Steve); several nieces, including Cassidy Ann; nephews, including Nolan and Branden; and also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Matthew Sloan Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now