Matthew J. Sloan, 36, formerly of Edinboro, and now of Lake City, died unexpectedly, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home, due to a heart complication.
He was born on September 8, 1982, in Erie, a son of Laura J. (Hobbs) Sloan of Girard and Daniel F. Sloan (Denise) of Edinboro.
Matt attended school at General McLane. Following high school, he attended Job Corps in Allegheny County, where he worked with heavy equipment operation. He had worked locally for J. Thomas Tree Service, Chiver's Construction, Lake City Paint, and A. Duchini, Inc.
He enjoyed 4-wheelers, his motorcycle, and working on cars. He especially enjoyed his family and extended family, even taking time to love the little ones.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which in addition to his parents, include his son, Gage Matthew Sloan; daughter, Lilliana M. Keefer; his companion, Carolynn M. Keefer; a sister, Crystal M. Saunders (Steve); several nieces, including Cassidy Ann; nephews, including Nolan and Branden; and also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Matthew Sloan Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 5, 2019