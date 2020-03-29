|
It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew John Gerrans, age 33, announce he passed away suddenly due to a brain tumor on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Matt was born on December 3, 1986 to Michael Gerrans and Pauline Worthington Gerrans in Perth, Western Australia.
He graduated from Sacred Heart College in Perth.
His frequent business trips brought him to the United States, where he eventually immigrated in 2014, locating in the Erie area. Matt's industrious nature led him to earn his insurance license, and subsequently operate his own insurance company.
Most important to Matt was his family. He was a loving husband and father to his wife, Sara, his sons Logan and Colin, his stepdaughter Adaleen as well as his daughter Charlotte. He relished spending time with his family and making them feel loved and cherished.
A charismatic person, Matt had a smile that filled the room with humor and generosity. His special way of lighting up a room and spreading cheer to those around him allowed him to make friends quickly. He cared deeply for his friends and family near and far. His generous spirit will live on through the gift of organ donation.
He is survived by and will be forever missed by his wife, Sara Elizabeth Turcotte Gerrans, sons, Logan John and Colin Alexander Gerrans, stepdaughter, Adaleen Zeven Mikolojewski, of Harborcreek, Pa., daughter, Charlotte Lily Gerrans, parents, Michael John and Pauline Frances Gerrans, grandparents, Margaret Frances Worthingon and Margaret (Peg) Elsie Gerrans, siblings, Vanessa Margaret Gerrans, Meagan Louise (Michael) Shanks, Shaun Michael Gerrans, and many nieces and nephews, all of Australia. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Alan Roy Worthingon and Colin John Gerrans.
Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a future date to be announced.
