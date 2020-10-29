1/1
Matthew Martin
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Martin, age 37, of Conneaut, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

He was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on May 17, 1983, a son of Brian Martin and and Lori Shaver.

Matt graduated from Ravenna High School. He enjoyed playing poker, disc golf; listening to music, visiting the beach and taking walks.

In addition to his parents, Brian Martin (Donna Mitas) and Lori Shaver, all of Ohio, he is survived by his wife of two years, Darlene Harvey-Martin; and his son, Levi Ehrman; his siblings, Josh Martin (Amanda) of North Olmstead, Ohio; Tina Martin, Rachel Martin and Stephanie Nanni; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by Darlene's parents: Michele (Mike) Gresh, and Doug (Penny) Harvey and her siblings, Shellie Chorney, Matt and Alan Harvey.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard, on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Debbie Rimmer officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Girard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved