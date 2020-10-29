Matthew Martin, age 37, of Conneaut, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on May 17, 1983, a son of Brian Martin and and Lori Shaver.
Matt graduated from Ravenna High School. He enjoyed playing poker, disc golf; listening to music, visiting the beach and taking walks.
In addition to his parents, Brian Martin (Donna Mitas) and Lori Shaver, all of Ohio, he is survived by his wife of two years, Darlene Harvey-Martin; and his son, Levi Ehrman; his siblings, Josh Martin (Amanda) of North Olmstead, Ohio; Tina Martin, Rachel Martin and Stephanie Nanni; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by Darlene's parents: Michele (Mike) Gresh, and Doug (Penny) Harvey and her siblings, Shellie Chorney, Matt and Alan Harvey.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard, on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Debbie Rimmer officiating.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
