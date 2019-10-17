|
Matthew Scott Young, age 32, of North East, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home.
He was born on October 23, 1986, the son of Thomas Braley (Beth Ann) of North East and Pamela Wilt (Robert) of Cambridge Springs.
Matt was formerly employed by Ridg-U-Rak and currently worked at Kwik Fill in North East. He attended State Line United Methodist Church. Matt enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Louise Triana; maternal grandfather, Earl Young; paternal great-grandfather, Elba Braley; and a cousin Jessie Triana.
Matt will be sadly missed by his parents; daughter, Kaydence Young of North East; brothers, Kyle Eisaman, TJ Braley, and Tyler Braley, all of North East; stepfather, David Eisaman (Gwen) of North East; grandparents, Vivian Young of North East, Mary Lou Triana of North East, and Thomas Braley (Beverly) of Harborcreek; and also several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Judy Stoddard. Private interment will be held at Phillips Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2526 State Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019