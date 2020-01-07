|
Today another angel was received in heaven, January 6, 2020. Maura Ann Cooney Wiltse, 89, of Parkside Westminster, passed away at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. She was born in Erie on August 10, 1930, a daughter of the late Dr. Richard W. and Ellen McNamee Cooney.
She owned and operated Maura's Beauty Salon for many years. After she retired, she was a home health aide. At Parkside she was a very active senior. She called bingo, loved putting puzzles together, helped to decorate for all the holidays. Maura enjoyed making new residents feel at home and welcome.
Maura is survived by her five children, daughter Maura (David) West of Butler, daughter Denise (Tom) Bickel of Erie, son Bill (Kathy) Wiltse of Erie, son Tom (Julie) Wiltse of Lutz, Fla., and son Tim Wiltse (Rosanna) of Jacksonville, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister Sally (Brian) Kearney of Grove City; and a sister-in-law Janet Cooney of Erie; a sister-in-law Carol Wurst (David) of Erie, as well as many nieces and nephews; and many close friends too numerous to name.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Charles Wiltse who passed away on June 9, 2009; four brothers, Richard, "Dick", William "Bill", Daniel "Dan", and Edwin "Bud" Cooney; and an infant granddaughter.
The family would like to say thank you to all the nurses involved in her care at St. Vincent's Hospital, St. Mary's Asbury Ridge and the UPMC hospice team. A very special thank you for the advice from Jess and the hard work from social worker Denise both from St. Vincent's.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Al Detter, officiating. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: The Anna Shelter, Humane Society, Grady's Decision, or . Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
