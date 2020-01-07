|
|
Maureen J. (Scanlon) Light, 77, passed away January 4, 2020.
On September 12, 1964 Maureen married John D. Light, her loving and devoted husband of 55 years.
She was very active with the Harbor High School Athletic Boosters and enjoyed all the years watching her kid's school events. She was all about her family and was very close with each of her three children and her siblings. She and her husband just adored their grandchildren and the happiness they brought in to their lives.
She is survived by her loving family; her husband John Sr.; her children: John (Caroline Port) Light, Jr., Kevin Light and Lisa (Brian Cowman) Light; her grandchildren: Jamie Lynn (Chris Barcelona) Light, Jimmy (Laura) Light and her great-grandson Layne; her brother Tim Scanlon and her sister Barbara (Rick) Forde; and her step-grandchildren: Nick (Alecia) VanDamia, Jessica (Bryan) Mattson, and Jamie (Brett Wheeler) VanDamia;, Chandler, Chase, Charlee and Braylin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11:00 at St. Joseph Church, 3312 Lake Avenue. Ashtabula. The family will receive guests Wednesday morning from 10:00-11:00 at the church before the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Online obituary and condolences:www.czupfuneral.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020