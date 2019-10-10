Home

Maureen M. Sekel Geary


1959 - 2019
Maureen M. Sekel Geary Obituary
Maureen M. Sekel Geary, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 25, 1959, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Michael and Arbeautious (Hall) Sekel.

Maureen graduated from McDowell High School, and completed college, where she studied dance. She was active as a majorette and in synchronized swimming, and loved reading literature.

She is survived by her husband, Owen B. Geary, brother, David Sekel, cousins, Faye Stauffer, Eileen Zinchiak and many other cousins and family members.

Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family, with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangement are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home and condolences can be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019
