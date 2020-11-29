1/1
Maurice A. "Bud" Brocious
Maurice A. "Bud" Brocious, 93, a resident of McKean, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Independence Court of Erie.

He was born in Winslow Twp., Pa. on February 7, 1927, a son of the late Bernard and Anna Lindy Brocious.

Bud graduated from Strong Vincent High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked as a salesman in the Building Supply Industry for many years and was a member of the Builders Association. He belonged to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Elizabeth J. Mehler Brocious; one son, Robert "Butch" Brocious; and four sisters, Dora Beck, Thelma Lada, Catherine Matkovich and Evelyn Lee.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Potter (Larry) and Patricia Messenger (Timothy), all of Erie; one son, Raymond Brocious (Nansu) of Cleveland; one daughter-in-law, Beverlie Brocious, of Erie; six grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer), Jeffrey (YiJin), Anna (Michael Boetger), Benjamin, Kevin (Kedron) and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren, Robert, Aiden, Shawn, Baylee, Michael, Liam and Elizabeth; one sister, Linda Goodman (Richard) of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Miracle Center, 1573 W. 39th St., Erie, 16509.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
November 28, 2020
A life well lived, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Our prayers and Sympathy to the whole family ! Especially his daughter Nancy husband Larry and their son Ben !
Mike & Amy Reigel & Family
Family
