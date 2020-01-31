|
Maurice E. Martin, age 64, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born in Erie, a son of the late Jesse and Theatrice Thompson Martin.
Maurice was a 1973 graduate of Academy High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a corrections officer at SCI Cambridge Springs State Prison for over 20 years, as well as a security officer for Hamot, and Gateway Rehabilitation. Maurice enjoyed watching football, he was the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan, he loved trips with his family, and watching his youngest son play sports.
In addition to his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by his sisters Pamela Martin, Alicia Martin, Sonya Rowan, and his uncle and aunt Theurman and Ethel Thompson.
Maurice is survived by his children Maurice Pacley, Ja'Juan Jay of New Castle, Pa., David Martin of Mississippi, Austin Martin, A'mauri Martin, stepson Deishaaron Gilmore, Eny'jae Jeremiah Martin, My'Shia Martin, and stepdaughter Lajae Jeremiah. He is further survived by his siblings Tyrone Martin and Debra Martin of Erie, Randy Martin of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Scott Martin of South Carolina. Maurice also leaves behind his companion Latasha Barnett, special niece Danica Rowan, and close friends Larry Wayne, Patrick Madina, and Jerome Coffee
Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., on Saturday, February 1st from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lamont A. Higginbottom Sr. presiding. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
