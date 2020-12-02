1/2
Maurice T. "Lucky" Foley
Maurice T. "Lucky" Foley, age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, humbling himself after a 15-year battle against carcinoma cancer and surrendering himself to the Lord in the end.

Maurice was born in Erie, Pa. on April 17, 1939 to the late Maurice T. and Elizabeth Dinges Foley.

Lucky is lovingly survived by his four children: Carrie AddoJohnson (Foley), Timothy Foley, Patrick Foley and his wife, Imelda Foley along with their soon to be born son, Maurice F. Foley; four grandchildren: Chawanda Kirkland, Camia Kirkland, Mary Kirkland, Roeshon Stapp; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lucky was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Shakúr Omarr Franklin.

Lucky has been the owner of Lucky Drag City since 1974 and had a lifelong passion for drag racing. He worked at Marx Toys, was a Supervisor for the State Highway Department, worked for the United States Post Office and served in the United States Air Force. Lucky was a member of the Moose Club, he loved karaoke and was a passionate and accomplished Elvis impersonator.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and are also invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. conducted by Reverend Jerry Davis. A graveside service will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, where Maurice will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Millcreek Post 773. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
