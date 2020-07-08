Mavorette W. Rater died on July 3, 2020, at her residence in Ripley, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Mooreheadville, Pa., in the Harborcreek Township, on April 9, 1926, to the late William and Loretta Davis. She was 94 years of age at the time of her death.
She received her education and graduated from the Ripley Central School System. After being a pen pal to Clarence "Bud" Rater, who was in the Merchant Marines, she married him on July 14, 1956. Following a honeymoon throughout the Midwest, Clarence had to report to the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Staten Island and Mavorette followed him. It was there that she worked at International G.E. in New York City where her job was for filing foreign patents.
Upon returning to Ripley, she and "Bud" raised three sons, William, Clarence "Hank" and Paul. Besides being a loving mother and housewife, Mavorette tended to the family grape farm.
Mavorette had been a member of the Ripley United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women Society, the Women of Ripley, Ripley's Senior Citizens and the Mayville V.F.W. Auxiliary. She also enjoyed singing in the choir, gardening, and canning the fruits of her labor, and bowling earlier in her life. She also collected cups, pigs, and Hens on Nests. Mavorette touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Clarence Henry and Paul Armand Rater, who was her caregiver during her last four years. Mavorette is further survived by four grandchildren, Jeffrey McTeague, Caroline Mavorette, David Kitchener, and Kathleen Grimes, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Besides her parents, and husband, "Bud," Mavorette was preceded in death by her son, William and three brothers, Armand, Jean, and Don Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Quincy Cemetery on Shaver Street in Ripley, N.Y. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi, Director of the Mathews Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Ripley, N.Y.
