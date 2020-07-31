1/1
Maxine Janet (Hamilton) Hunt
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Janet (Hamilton) Hunt, age 82, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare. She was born on November 1, 1937, in Kennerdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late David William and Florence Eileen (Grubbs) Hamilton.

Maxine graduated Edinboro High School in 1955 and was employed by the Ripley Central School District in the cafeteria for several years. She was a member of the Orchard Beach Assembly of God Church. She loved crafts, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nelson E. Hunt; sisters, Eileen Florence Rogers and Beverly L. Grey; and a brother, David William Hamilton, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Sandie Carlson (Scott) of Ripley, Janet Rater of Melbourne, Florida, Denise Burgess (Scott) of Ripley, and Kelly Moore of Erie; brother, Duane L. Hamilton (Charlotte) of Ashtabula, Ohio; sisters, Joyce N. Capella (Charles) of Union City, Betty A. Peck of Corry, and Caroline L. Graham (Phil) of North East; sister-in-law, Eleanor Hamilton of North East; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Grahamville Cemetery. Officiating the service is Rev. Troy Keith.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grahamville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved