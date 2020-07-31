Maxine Janet (Hamilton) Hunt, age 82, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare. She was born on November 1, 1937, in Kennerdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late David William and Florence Eileen (Grubbs) Hamilton.
Maxine graduated Edinboro High School in 1955 and was employed by the Ripley Central School District in the cafeteria for several years. She was a member of the Orchard Beach Assembly of God Church. She loved crafts, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nelson E. Hunt; sisters, Eileen Florence Rogers and Beverly L. Grey; and a brother, David William Hamilton, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Sandie Carlson (Scott) of Ripley, Janet Rater of Melbourne, Florida, Denise Burgess (Scott) of Ripley, and Kelly Moore of Erie; brother, Duane L. Hamilton (Charlotte) of Ashtabula, Ohio; sisters, Joyce N. Capella (Charles) of Union City, Betty A. Peck of Corry, and Caroline L. Graham (Phil) of North East; sister-in-law, Eleanor Hamilton of North East; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Grahamville Cemetery. Officiating the service is Rev. Troy Keith.
