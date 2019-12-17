|
|
Maxine Lydia Erdelt Durkin-Funk,75, of Cape Coral, Fla., and formally of Erie, passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019. Mrs. Durkin-Funk was born in Ellendale, N.D. on March 25, 1944, the seventh child of Max Joseph (born 1899, died 1951) and Lydia Erdelt (née Link, born 1907, died 1966).
Maxine served in the Women Army Corp after high school and met and married James Durkin at Ft. McClellan, Ala., and they moved to Erie, Pa., where they were employed and raised their family. Maxine worked at many office positions and loved to crochet and quilt and also loved to go bowling and be with people. She also served as President of PTA at Belle Valley Elementary school during the1776-1976 Bicentennial Celebration.
Maxine is survived by her two sons, Michael J. and Anne Randazzo-Durkin of Cape Coral, Fla., and Patrick and Stephanie Danowski-Durkin and one grandson, Tyler James Durkin; one brother, Max William Erdelt and Darlene (née Miller) of Crescent City, Fla.; two step-sons and one step-grandson, David R. Funk and Robert F. Funk of Erie, and many nieces and nephews from coast to coast, border to border.
She was preceded in her journey to Heaven by her husband of 27 years James M. Durkin, deceased 1990, and husband of 20 years David F. Funk, deceased December 2018, and six of her brothers and sisters, Fredrick Max, Agnes Genevieve, Alice Eileen, Ervin Victor, Ilene Adaline, Lloyd Ernest and her beloved granddaughter, Kori Blaine Durkin.
Friends are invited to a graveside service with full military honors at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery (section1F) on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 17, 2019