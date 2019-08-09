|
|
Maxine Patterson Rosario, 74, of Erie, passed away on July 27, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Magee, Miss., daughter of the late Leslie and Ollie Lee Patterson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra McNair.
Maxine worked in the Radiology Department of Hamot Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Julio Rosario, brothers, Estus Patterson, Lester Patterson and Roger Patterson (Linda), a cousin who was raised like a brother, Mack Durr and Vivian, half-brother, Bishop L. Patterson, Wayne Patterson, nephews and nieces, Durann Patterson, Kimberly Coleman, Wayne Patterson, Will Patterson, Denis Pope, Chris Patterson, Pamula Williams, Dawn Patterson, Leslie Patterson, Shonda Patterson, Joy Page, and Linda Barnes, and a host of friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at the Missionary Baptist House of Prayer, with Pastor Michael Coles officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2019