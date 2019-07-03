|
|
Maxine (Struchen) Roszell "Tiny", born on April 24, 1923 in Girard, Pa, passed away at age 96 on June 22, 2019 in Bellflower, Calif.
She was the beloved wife of Sherman Roszell and was previously married to H. Edward Hall.
She is survived by her children, Donna Penn and Gary Hall, brothers, Clyde and Frank, her four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cerritos, Calif. For more information please go to www.luybendilday.com Luyben Dilday Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 3, 2019