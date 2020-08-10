1/1
Maxine (Sopher) Ryder
1930 - 2020
Maxine (Sopher) Ryder, age 90, of North East, Pa., peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 18, 1930 in Grove City, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late David Murriel and Helen Irene (Allen) Sopher.

Maxine graduated Grove City High School. She formerly worked in the cafeteria at Welch's and Heard School, and was formerly employed by St. Mary's Seminary as a cook until 1993. Maxine also worked at Valone's Brooklyn Grocery for 25 years until retiring in June of 2018. She loved spending time with her family, embroidering, sewing, needle point, crafting, and cooking; especially homemade pierogis.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Shirrel E. Ryder whom she married July 27, 1956; sister, Patricia Westlake; son-in-law, James A. Cravener; mother-in-law, Alverta "Dolly" McMahan; and a brother-in-law, Richard Vinton.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Linda Cravener of North East, Lori Needham (Bill) of Harborcreek, and Lynn Ryder of North East; sisters, Marjorie Younkins (Gene) of Harrisville, Pa., Shirley Vinton of Grove City, Pa., and Donald Sopher (Barb) of Grove City, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with Covid-19 safety being observed. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428 or the North East Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, North East, PA 16428.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
Linda, Lori & Lynn,
I am sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I will always remember her coming home from work in her bright white uniform. (As I am now a School Cafeteria Manager). Know my thoughts & prayers are with you.
Frieda (Kennedy) Bisbee
